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Mirror: His farewell speech has many Americans fearful of the future
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181 views • February 21, 2022
MSNBC the 11th hour Brian Williams in 62 years my biggest worry is for my country. In love of this country I yield to no one. I am an institutionalist. Men and Women elected by their constituents have decided to join the mob.
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