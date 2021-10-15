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Autism linked to Vaccine | Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviews Dr. Jon Poling - CNN 2008
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Autism linked to Vaccine | Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviews Dr. Jon Poling - CNN 2008
CNN's Gupta interviews Poling, neurologist and father of Hannah Poling, regarding autism, vaccines, and mitochondria.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Dr.-Sanjay-Gupta-interviews-Dr.-Jon-Poling---CNN--2008:d?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
My opinion: Vaccines have never done a single good thing for Humanity, they have always been the tool of our poisoning, sickness and demise.
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CNN's Gupta interviews Poling, neurologist and father of Hannah Poling, regarding autism, vaccines, and mitochondria.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Dr.-Sanjay-Gupta-interviews-Dr.-Jon-Poling---CNN--2008:d?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
My opinion: Vaccines have never done a single good thing for Humanity, they have always been the tool of our poisoning, sickness and demise.
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
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Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
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