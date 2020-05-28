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Gaslight Continues As Climate Narrative Shifts 180 Degrees!! Mental Health Check Required!
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79 views • May 28, 2020
The Gaslighting continues unabated. It is unbelievable that a 180 degree change in the wind would be possible but here we are. We need to harden ourselves to the shifting sands of the current media narrative. Trust yourself. Believe what you see and know to be true!
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[email protected]
Website
https://www.thehoundog.ca/
Bitchute Link :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwtdsaAPhpfA/
Support the Channel. (Thanks)
Mail :
Box 281, Bobcaygeon, Ont. Canada. K0M 1A0
Paypal :
https://www.paypal.me/houndogsteve?utm_source=unp&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PPC000628&utm_unptid=89964965-92f9-11ea-bdbb-b875c0c3c09f&ppid=PPC000628&cnac=CA&rsta=en_US&cust=6CCTRUBTEVJWJ&unptid=89964965-92f9-11ea-bdbb-b875c0c3c09f&calc=df7a9adaa613e&unp_tpcid=ppme-social-user-profile-created&page=main:email:PPC000628:::&pgrp=main:email&e=cl&mchn=em&s=ci&mail=sys&xt=Ctrl_EmailConfirmation_FooterUpdate
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Litecoin :
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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