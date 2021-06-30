© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-06-30 Dr Peter McCullough says we must shut down the vaccine rollout now
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • July 04, 2021
Rumble — Australia is again facing state-wide lockdowns and severe restrictions, despite the availability of vaccines, low Covid-19 cases and no deaths. State Government leaders and their public health bureaucrats are again whipping up hysteria on Covid-19, this time based on mutation of the virus.
They're acting in concert in pursuit of narrow political ends, and to coerce and extend their control.
They're acting in concert in pursuit of narrow political ends, and to coerce and extend their control.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.