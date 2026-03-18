The U.S. Threat Report That Contradicts the Iran War Narrative

The U.S. Intelligence Community released its 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, outlining the biggest dangers facing the United States.

But buried in the report is a statement that raises serious questions.

According to U.S. intelligence, Iran was not actively building a nuclear weapon at the time the report was published.

Just months later, Iranian nuclear facilities were bombed — and the nuclear threat suddenly became the justification for escalating conflict.

So what changed?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the government’s own threat assessment, including:

• The biggest threats identified by U.S. intelligence

• What the report says about Iran’s nuclear program

• Why Venezuela is barely mentioned despite growing ties with Iran and Russia

• The emerging alliance between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea

• What these intelligence assessments may reveal about future global conflicts

We’ll also examine the growing gap between intelligence analysis and political decision-making, and why understanding that difference matters for American national security.





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