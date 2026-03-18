The U.S. Threat Report That Contradicts the Iran War Narrative

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The U.S. Intelligence Community released its 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, outlining the biggest dangers facing the United States.
But buried in the report is a statement that raises serious questions.
According to U.S. intelligence, Iran was not actively building a nuclear weapon at the time the report was published.
Just months later, Iranian nuclear facilities were bombed — and the nuclear threat suddenly became the justification for escalating conflict.
So what changed?
In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the government’s own threat assessment, including:
• The biggest threats identified by U.S. intelligence
• What the report says about Iran’s nuclear program
• Why Venezuela is barely mentioned despite growing ties with Iran and Russia
• The emerging alliance between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea
• What these intelligence assessments may reveal about future global conflicts
We’ll also examine the growing gap between intelligence analysis and political decision-making, and why understanding that difference matters for American national security.
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