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Alien Breeding Program - part 1
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167 views • July 15, 2020
Alien/demon beings have been interbreeding with the human race for a long time now. You have probably heard about alien abductions and UFO sightings. The Bible talks about these things and we need to know what it says about them. This is a deeper study into this topic and it's a 5part study. Each study is under ten minutes long and covers what the Bible says about this, why it happens, that is, the purpose, and my own testimony as well as experiences of others. Please study along with us.
PS. If you've ever been abducted please know you're not alone. At the name of Jesus these attacks cease. The same goes for sleep paralysis which is a demonic attack as well.
Remember that our Lord Jesus Christ loves you deeply and He paid for all your sins. We receive this salvation by believing in His finished work on the cross just as John 3:16 says.
God bless you.
PS. If you've ever been abducted please know you're not alone. At the name of Jesus these attacks cease. The same goes for sleep paralysis which is a demonic attack as well.
Remember that our Lord Jesus Christ loves you deeply and He paid for all your sins. We receive this salvation by believing in His finished work on the cross just as John 3:16 says.
God bless you.
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