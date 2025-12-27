© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Gaetz says the Military Industrial Complex will always have us in wars
“In Syria, we had troops funded by the Pentagon, fighting forces funded by the CIA”
They need us in war so bad, we are funding and organizing both sides and paying for it
“There is a lot of the military industrial complex that just needs us to be in a state of kind of constant latent war everywhere.”
