RFK Jr: USAID became a 'sinister agent of totalitarianism' & captured by the Military Industrial Complex

RFK Jr: USAID has become 'sinister agent of totalitarianism. (video from Feb 13th)

The US military-industrial complex has captured USAID and turned it into a "sinister agency" since it was created by JF Kennedy in 1961, the newly sworn-in US HHS secretary said.

"Very few people understand how sinister this agency really is, and President Trump saw that and stood up to it in a masterstroke," he added.