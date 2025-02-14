RFK Jr: USAID became a 'sinister agent of totalitarianism' & captured by the Military Industrial Complex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr: USAID has become 'sinister agent of totalitarianism. (video from Feb 13th)
The US military-industrial complex has captured USAID and turned it into a "sinister agency" since it was created by JF Kennedy in 1961, the newly sworn-in US HHS secretary said.
"Very few people understand how sinister this agency really is, and President Trump saw that and stood up to it in a masterstroke," he added.