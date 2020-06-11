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Praying the Rosary daily for 8 months
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23 views • June 11, 2020
My experience with praying the Rosary daily for 8 months.
Links:
The Secret of the Rosary - by St. Louis de Montfort
https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Rosary-Saint-Louis-Montfort/dp/1492944750
The Rosary prayer in Norwegian I used to memorize the Rosary.
Credits: Pål Johanes Nes
https://youtu.be/vwfBUxB0msg
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Links:
The Secret of the Rosary - by St. Louis de Montfort
https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Rosary-Saint-Louis-Montfort/dp/1492944750
The Rosary prayer in Norwegian I used to memorize the Rosary.
Credits: Pål Johanes Nes
https://youtu.be/vwfBUxB0msg
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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