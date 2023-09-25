Eleven Nations Led by Russia Say "No" to Globalist WHO Pandemic Treaty [2023-09-21] - Michele Bachmann

"We're just coming out of three years of being under emergency power. We know what that's like, where we lose some of the most basic civil rights that we've ever had. That's what's at stake here. We saw how difficult life was under the pronouncements of President Biden, Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control, but that's only because they were already following whatever the World Health Organization. So, we've had a pretty good taste of what life could be like under a one-world international dictator. That is what this would be. That's not an exaggeration."
- Michele Bachmann
Biden Admin, WHO Setting Stage for One-World Gov't
https://afn.net/categories/medical-health/2023/04/24/bachmann-biden-admin-who-setting-stage-for-one-world-gov-t/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.