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God's Messengers - The Job of a Prophet
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11 views • March 16, 2020
What is a prophet? The "prophets" we see today are popular, but the job of a prophet has never been about prosperity or popularity. This video gives you the hard truth of what it really means to be one of God's messengers, which is that martyrdom and rejection await all those who are truly proclaiming God's message. But according to Jesus' teachings, this persecution be a source of encouragement for Christians everywhere.
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Image Credits
1. "John the Baptist" by Juan de Juanes (https://goo.gl/w7yYSH) CC BY 3.0
2. "American Bird Grasshopper" by birdphotos.com (https://goo.gl/zbfwRi) CC BY 3.0
3. "Jesus Returns 08" by Waiting For The Word" (https://goo.gl/o53kmn) CC BY 2.0
4. "Jesus betrayal" by Waiting For The Word" (https://goo.gl/cyUTY1) CC BY 2.0
5. "HEINRICH HOFMANN" by Waiting For The Word" (hhttps://goo.gl/5zkGTp) CC BY 2.0
#EndTimeSurvivors
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Image Credits
1. "John the Baptist" by Juan de Juanes (https://goo.gl/w7yYSH) CC BY 3.0
2. "American Bird Grasshopper" by birdphotos.com (https://goo.gl/zbfwRi) CC BY 3.0
3. "Jesus Returns 08" by Waiting For The Word" (https://goo.gl/o53kmn) CC BY 2.0
4. "Jesus betrayal" by Waiting For The Word" (https://goo.gl/cyUTY1) CC BY 2.0
5. "HEINRICH HOFMANN" by Waiting For The Word" (hhttps://goo.gl/5zkGTp) CC BY 2.0
#EndTimeSurvivors
Keywords
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