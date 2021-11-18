HIV War Room Ep76 (Flu outbreak in Michigan due to mRNA inhibiting PKR) by Dr. Paul Cottrell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Website
http://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell
Paul Cottrell (First Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk...
Dr Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwnf...
Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uF...
Dr. Paul Cottrell (Fourth Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV82...
Brighteon Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pa...
Rumble (DrPaulCottrell)
https://rumble.com/c/c-728277
Podcast
http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/
Books:
https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/...
https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell
https://www.facebook.com/paul.cottrel...
Freedom Restoration Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/groups/10176...
* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.
** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.