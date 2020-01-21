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Frankenskies Documentary [Geoengineering Chemtrails] Director's Cut.
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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182 views • January 21, 2020
Help here! FRANKENSKIES 2 - CLIMATE CHAINS : Gofundme.com/Frankenskies2
www.FrankenSkiesTheMovie.com
www.ActualActivists.com

FrankenSkies is an 80 minute social change documentary regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature.

An impeccably timed eye opening expose, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question : Is your silence your consent?

A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film's narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not...
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chemtrailsnwobible prophecyend times
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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