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Fake Christians are preppers. Real Christians sell their home & business and give that money to COVID-19 victim
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30 views • June 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). I had told the Christian ministry business people to sell their Christian ministry business company and home, and refund that money to their customers, and give the remainder to the poor and widows and orphans. However, instead of selling everything, and giving everything to the poor, they started selling emergency food to make more money off of the COVID-19. The COVID-19 was meant by God to warn these GenSix Steve Quayle and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn to sell all their companies and homes and return the money to the customers and repent, but what they did was they used that God’s kind warning the COVID-19 and used it to sell more GenSix emergency gold and SkyWatchTV emergency food to spread fear and distrust in God’s provisions and unbelief in God’s love & faithfulness. They trampled all over God’s kind warning to repent, and they took that warning to scare the people with their devil’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” doctrines and made money using God’s warning. God allowed the COVID-19 plandemic, in order to warn his people, and have his people sell their retirement pensions and life insurances and all their assets to help the poor and those who are in need during the COVID-19 economic crash, but instead, what the stupid religious Christians did was to try to make as much donations and book sales from their Christian ministry businesses to prepare for a crisis, and they desecrated God’s name by using that stolen money to buy emergency food and guns and emergency gold and nuclear war bunkers and tanks and rocket launchers for themselves. If they had given all they had to God, then they would have gotten gang-stalked and would have gotten assassination attempts every day and lost everything, so that they would receive true spiritual blessings from God. I am glad I lost everything, because I am now free in Christ and I can trust in his provisions. If you are a real Christian, then you must do the same now, for there is not much time. Get rid of everything, and give everything to the poor and those in need. That includes selling all your retirement pensions and life insurance and all your stock investments and precious metal gold & silver and emergency food, and giving that money to those who lost their jobs during the COVID-19, and preach the truth so that you can receive gang-stalking and cut off of all income and assassination attempts and lose all church donators, and you will gain true spiritual blessings that cannot be bought with gold or silver. The reason why these Western feminist nations’ reprobate degenerate “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes buy emergency food and emergency gold and EMP shields and power generators is because they are mentally insane, since they rebel against women’s head coverings so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Sell your homes now while you still can, and place the money you receive from selling your home at the feet of your apostles and elders for distribution to all who lost jobs during the COVID-19, and the widows and orphans who are in need during this home lockdown quarantine crisis. Never give your money to the pastors. Then, God will take care of all your needs, and you will never lack food or shelter or clothing. Do not be like these crazy, women’s head coverings rebelling, Bible redefining, brain-dead, cursed, bonehead religious Christians, who are using the COVID-19 to sell things, and buying up things to prepare for a crisis. End of transmission…
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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