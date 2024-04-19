Supernatural Beings: Return of the gods
Every ancient culture around the world talks about a time when the old ones, or the gods of old, will return to earth for the final chapter of mankind.
SOURCE , ETP:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=McIDn8-NmUI&si=U63ybLLSBsI6F5gF
