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RESCUE A SICK AND HOMELESS POET-ACTIVIST
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88 views • June 24, 2021
A poet-activist has been sick and homeless in the parks in Santa Barbara for two years. She is a college grad, seasoned professional, and award winning prior music teacher, poet-performer, photographer, and painter. With a Section 8 housing voucher in hand, she has not found adequate help from social services, non-profits, or churches and temples, and remains sick and homeless in the streets. Without a car, she also cannot evacuate in a fire. Many of these support services have policies stating they do not find Section 8 landlords. She got quite ill in the shelters. She has serious health concerns, vision problems, no glasses, and migraines, and cannot find a rental without help. She also wrongly lost some of her disability income for many years. Gofund.me/2707ffc3
A new Go Fund Me sponsor is needed, as well as legal help, donations for hotel, meals, cell phone, stolen gear, glasses, health care, hotel, car, etc. A writer sponsor and writer operations manager, and office are also needed. A 1-2 bedroom house is needed in Santa Barbara/Carpinteria or CT/NY. [email protected]
Santa Barbara's new No Camping in the park ordinance notice which was attached to her tent is shown. SBMC 15.16.070. Photos of homeless people on the streets of Santa Barbara, CA are shared.
Excerpts from a Hymn of 250 verses are read, with themes of food safety, and thinking of the future.
75. Follow the resistance
growing day by day,
and withhold your taxes,
wise ones will not pay,
for food is required
to be whole and pure,
and we cannot stand these
problems anymore.
80. Raise your voices higher,
pocketbooks do pay,
and they're our decision,
evil cannot stay,
all support organic
from a local farm,
and to say as nature
ne'er to come to harm.
88. Forest of the greenest,
forest of the best,
forest of the towering
trees that we have blessed,
blessed are the children,
blessed is the sky,
blessed is the future,
sure that it won't die.
91. Whisper where we're going,
whisper so a path,
whisper a returning,
happy, and a laugh,
for her faithful army,
trees the world 'round,
all listen to hear us
where our voice is found.
A new Go Fund Me sponsor is needed, as well as legal help, donations for hotel, meals, cell phone, stolen gear, glasses, health care, hotel, car, etc. A writer sponsor and writer operations manager, and office are also needed. A 1-2 bedroom house is needed in Santa Barbara/Carpinteria or CT/NY. [email protected]
Santa Barbara's new No Camping in the park ordinance notice which was attached to her tent is shown. SBMC 15.16.070. Photos of homeless people on the streets of Santa Barbara, CA are shared.
Excerpts from a Hymn of 250 verses are read, with themes of food safety, and thinking of the future.
75. Follow the resistance
growing day by day,
and withhold your taxes,
wise ones will not pay,
for food is required
to be whole and pure,
and we cannot stand these
problems anymore.
80. Raise your voices higher,
pocketbooks do pay,
and they're our decision,
evil cannot stay,
all support organic
from a local farm,
and to say as nature
ne'er to come to harm.
88. Forest of the greenest,
forest of the best,
forest of the towering
trees that we have blessed,
blessed are the children,
blessed is the sky,
blessed is the future,
sure that it won't die.
91. Whisper where we're going,
whisper so a path,
whisper a returning,
happy, and a laugh,
for her faithful army,
trees the world 'round,
all listen to hear us
where our voice is found.
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