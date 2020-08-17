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NO SOUND, JUST READ: Arkansas National Guard transporting COVID-19 patients to isolation facility
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208 views • August 17, 2020
https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/local/arkansas-national-guard-transporting-covid-19-patients-isolation-facility/M6QOEDIC4JEGLKO7L2AN4BVYDQ/
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Youtube won't let me post videos or comment until Nov.6th due to my video on the missile hitting the Beirut warehouse. Since 2018 they have had me with zero subs and views. In other words, they put me down the memory hole. I think you can still watch all my old videos there but I can't post more. I will be posting on my other platforms listed below and my website now. I will not go back to Youtube.
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I'm also on the new social media site called Parler look me up as WGON.
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
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zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.
MY OTHER PLATFORMS:
Youtube won't let me post videos or comment until Nov.6th due to my video on the missile hitting the Beirut warehouse. Since 2018 they have had me with zero subs and views. In other words, they put me down the memory hole. I think you can still watch all my old videos there but I can't post more. I will be posting on my other platforms listed below and my website now. I will not go back to Youtube.
Website: www.whatsgoingonnews.net
UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
Parler: https://parler.com/WGON
USA.LIFE: https://usa.life/WGONews
These are a Facebook type social media
I'm also on the new social media site called Parler look me up as WGON.
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.
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