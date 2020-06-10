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Health Officials Admit Virus Not As Deadly As Previously Thought_ So Why Are We Still On Lockdown
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27 views • June 10, 2020
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_sWQKFhelo&;feature=emb_title
We have started to see official government health institutions like the CDC for example, quietly admit that the virus is much less dangerous than what we were initially told?
This is good news right? So why are hundreds of millions of people around the world still on some form of lockdown?
Despite the virus appearing to slow down, the agendas attached to the crisis have not slowed.
In this report, Spiro is joined by journalist and broadcaster Richie Allen of the Richie Allen Show to discuss and break down what we are witnessing unfold from the initial stages and potential source of the outbreak, to the new digitalized system of control being rolled out in its wake.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_...
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We have started to see official government health institutions like the CDC for example, quietly admit that the virus is much less dangerous than what we were initially told?
This is good news right? So why are hundreds of millions of people around the world still on some form of lockdown?
Despite the virus appearing to slow down, the agendas attached to the crisis have not slowed.
In this report, Spiro is joined by journalist and broadcaster Richie Allen of the Richie Allen Show to discuss and break down what we are witnessing unfold from the initial stages and potential source of the outbreak, to the new digitalized system of control being rolled out in its wake.
Richie Allen Radio Show
https://www.richieallen.co.uk
Richie Allen Twitter
https://twitter.com/RichieAllenShow
Richie Allen Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_...
Richie Allen Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/richieallens...
Boris Johnson to discuss coronavirus vaccine efforts with Bill and Melinda Gates
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-05-19/b...
Johnson Invites Trump to Attend Virtual Global Vaccine Summit on 4 June
https://skugal.org/johnson-invites-tr...
Dr. Fauci backed funding for controversial Wuhan lab studying origin of coronavirus
https://nypost.com/2020/04/29/dr-fauc...
UK Health Passport
https://v-healthpassport.co.uk
Global Vaccine Summit
https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/r...
Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis
https://news.yahoo.com/pentagon-puts-...
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