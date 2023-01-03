BIG ALT MEDIA CHANNELS LYING TO GET YOU TO THINK WE RE SOMEHOW WINNING

And it's outright horseshit. I see these channels come up that have millions of followers now and reach millions of people and instead of using that platform for be useful, they're now trying to convince you you're winning... that what we re seeing from "the other side" is them being desperate becuz we re killing em with memes and posts and Twitter nonsense when the truth is, there's no resistance whatsoever and zero response in public... while these assholes try to get u out to believe you're not in dire straights and the situation is contained and controlled by the "adults in the room". That's what controlled opposition does guys. I'm just saying, either these guys are getting so carried away they don't care about the advice they give and what they say or we ve got something funny going on. Becuz there's absolutely NO WINNING happening. Zero. Zilcho.... fukn nadda. And these dudes are using all their clout to convince you that you're ok... looks like that's worth analyzing to me. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]