Media Moguls confronted and dinner party exposed at Bilderberg 2023!!!

Zanny Minton Beddoes Editor-in-Chief of The Economist and Mathias Döpfner Chair and CEO, Axel Springer went on a stroll through the streets of Lisbon while on a break from the 69th annual Bilderberg conference and Dan Dicks was there to catch up with them for some questions regarding Bilderberg’s secrecy and Chatham House Rules.
Later in the evening, acting on a tip we successfully located the location of their dinner party where some of the world’s most powerful and influential people continued to meet behind a heavy wall of security and strict rules of secrecy.
Mirrored - PressForTruth
