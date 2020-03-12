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How to Remove Heavy Metals with Ozone & EDTA, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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155 views • March 12, 2020
In this educational video Dr. Rucker talks about the benefits of using Ozone and EDTA to remove heavy metals. Dr. Rucker has found profound evidence that EDTA helps individuals dealing with:
* Autoimmune Issues
* Cancer
* Cardiovascular Disease
* Diabetes
* Lyme Disease
EDTA is a fantastic supplement we use with our IV Therapy protocol. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Rucker in order to remove heavy metals using Ozone and EDTA call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerintegrative.com
* Autoimmune Issues
* Cancer
* Cardiovascular Disease
* Diabetes
* Lyme Disease
EDTA is a fantastic supplement we use with our IV Therapy protocol. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Rucker in order to remove heavy metals using Ozone and EDTA call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerintegrative.com
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