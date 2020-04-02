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ΟΛΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΑΪΟ ΣΤΟΝ PRESSING 90.1 ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗ ΠΝΕΥΜΟΝΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΓΝΛ Κ. ΓΟΥΡΓΟΥΛΙΑΝΗ
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11 views • April 02, 2020
Ο καθηγητής Πνευμονολογίας και διευθυντής της Πνευμονολογικής Κλινικής του Πανεπιστημιακού Νοσοκομείου Λάρισας, Κων/νος Γουργουλιάνης, ήταν καλεσμένος της Γεωργίας Σβάρνα στην εκπομπή "Pressing στην Υγεία" της Κυριακής 15/03/20 και μίλησε για όλα όσα αφορούν στην πανδημία του κοροναϊού και τον τρόπο με τον οποίο αντιμετωπίζεται...
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