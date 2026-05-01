After several deadly air attacks & further destruction of civilian structures & entire settlements in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah carried out several targeted operations

💥Successful operations of the resistance in southern Lebanon amid the "ceasefire" with the sionist entity

Following several deadly air attacks and further destruction of civilian structures and entire settlements in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah carried out several targeted operations.

➡️Resistance fighters targeted gatherings of Zionist soldiers in the towns of Al-Biyadiya (using FPV drones), Bint Jbeil, and near the school in the town of Houla (with artillery attacks).

➡️Also, a military vehicle of the occupying army in the town of Al-Biyadiya (video) was precisely hit by resistance drones.