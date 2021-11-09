German Newspaper "Puzzled" By Large Number of Soccer Players Having Heart Attacks

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(Nov 9, 2021) German newspaper Berliner Zeitung has published a report seeking to answer why an “unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently.”
The muppets are completely baffled!
Full hour Alex Jones Show hosted by Paul Joseph Watson: https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0/20211109-AJ-FOUR-720p:9
German translated article: https://www-berliner--zeitung-de.translate.goog/news/raetselhafte-herzerkrankungen-im-fussball-li.193554?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=nui