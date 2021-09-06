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So Australia proposes ending online anonymity to "protect women."
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160 views • September 06, 2021
Australia going FULL COMMIE
The Australian federal government is proposing social media accounts be tied to federally-issued ID which can be turned over to police/authorities at any time.
https://twitter.com/Alpha_Mind7/status/1433385841179643910/video/1
The idea behind this is that by removing users' anonymity there would be a decrease in instances of online abuse, trolling, and cyberbullying, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
The idea behind this is that by removing users' anonymity there would be a decrease in instances of online abuse, trolling, and cyberbullying, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
Source: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/australia-considers-social-media
This is part of a proposal put forth in March of 2021 to combat "family/domestic/sexual violence."
So Australia proposes ending online anonymity to "protect women."
The Australian federal government is proposing social media accounts be tied to federally-issued ID which can be turned over to police/authorities at any time.
https://twitter.com/Alpha_Mind7/status/1433385841179643910/video/1
The idea behind this is that by removing users' anonymity there would be a decrease in instances of online abuse, trolling, and cyberbullying, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
The idea behind this is that by removing users' anonymity there would be a decrease in instances of online abuse, trolling, and cyberbullying, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
Source: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/australia-considers-social-media
This is part of a proposal put forth in March of 2021 to combat "family/domestic/sexual violence."
So Australia proposes ending online anonymity to "protect women."
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