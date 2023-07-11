💥The Attack on Zherebyanki on 6 July - Carried Out By & Casualties are - Assault Co of Transcarpathian Banderists - The Enemies Tried to Capture Empty Trenches - that Russians pre-Mined in Advance

💥The attack on Zherebyanki on 6 July was carried out by up to an assault company of Transcarpathian Banderists. They attacked from Pyatikhatoki under the cover of forest belts, supported from a distance by their tanks, helicopters and artillery. The enemies tried to capture empty trenches 500 metres from Zherebyanoki. Ours mined them in advance and then blew them up with the enemy. Our artillery outstripped them. The enemy was defeated and withdrew with losses.
