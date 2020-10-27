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October 27, 2020: SF Sheriff Dept Lieutenant will deny justice to unmasked citizen
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40 views • April 28, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRNOVFXHz6w
Arrested for not wearing a mask on a bus in San Francisco September 15, 2020.
https://givesendgo.com/GVM9
Daniel in the lions den
https://donorbox.org/daniel-in-the-lions-den
Arrested for not wearing a mask on a bus in San Francisco September 15, 2020.
https://givesendgo.com/GVM9
Daniel in the lions den
https://donorbox.org/daniel-in-the-lions-den
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