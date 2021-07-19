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SAYING I'M NOT A SHEEP DOESN'T MAKE IT SO [2021-07-08] - TIKTOKBLOWS1969 (VIDEO)
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170 views • July 19, 2021
SAYING I'M NOT A SHEEP DOESN'T MAKE IT SO [2021-07-08] - TIKTOKBLOWS1969 (VIDEO)
I did a DumbAss thing, I joined the other Sheeple at my job by going to get the Depopulation Jab. My work was making me follow all CDC Covid Protocols like I had LEPROSY. Instead of quitting my fucking job, I joined the Covid Suicide Cult, and now regret that decision with every fiber of my being. The backlash of side-effects has ruined my life, more side effects after posting this, and the social media backlash I am getting from my awake friends is causing me to make my TikTok account private. I will say I TOTALLY FUCKED UP, and I DO NOT RECOMMEND THE DEPOPULATION JAB TO ANYONE ELSE, EVEN IF YOU HAVE TO WALK AWAY FROM YOUR CAREER. No job is worth what I am going through right now, and I may end up dying during the planned Extinction Level Events during the next 36 months as part of THE FINAL SOLUTION. Fuck You BILL GATES, TONY FAUCI, and JOE BIDEN, "May you all rot in HELL!"
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TikTokBlows1969 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktokblows1969?lang=en
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
I did a DumbAss thing, I joined the other Sheeple at my job by going to get the Depopulation Jab. My work was making me follow all CDC Covid Protocols like I had LEPROSY. Instead of quitting my fucking job, I joined the Covid Suicide Cult, and now regret that decision with every fiber of my being. The backlash of side-effects has ruined my life, more side effects after posting this, and the social media backlash I am getting from my awake friends is causing me to make my TikTok account private. I will say I TOTALLY FUCKED UP, and I DO NOT RECOMMEND THE DEPOPULATION JAB TO ANYONE ELSE, EVEN IF YOU HAVE TO WALK AWAY FROM YOUR CAREER. No job is worth what I am going through right now, and I may end up dying during the planned Extinction Level Events during the next 36 months as part of THE FINAL SOLUTION. Fuck You BILL GATES, TONY FAUCI, and JOE BIDEN, "May you all rot in HELL!"
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TikTokBlows1969 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktokblows1969?lang=en
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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