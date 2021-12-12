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DR KEVIN STILLWAGON -HOW THE JAB DESTROYS INNATE IMMUNITY
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216 views • December 12, 2021
Medical Freedom, Innate Immunity & How the Jab Destroys It - A Day with the Experts (11/20/21)
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon who goes into great depth about how the immune system functions and his concerns about the COVID shots based on statistical findings.
In this episode, Dr. Nedd covers:
Dr. Stillwagon’s great explanation of how the body’s immune system fights to protect you against viruses.
Your body’s ‘self-repairing fence’.
How the SARS CoV-2 virus is different (not in a good way).
The 2 major problems with the nasal swab tests.
His concerns about the COVID shots and what’s causing those concerns.
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon who goes into great depth about how the immune system functions and his concerns about the COVID shots based on statistical findings.
In this episode, Dr. Nedd covers:
Dr. Stillwagon’s great explanation of how the body’s immune system fights to protect you against viruses.
Your body’s ‘self-repairing fence’.
How the SARS CoV-2 virus is different (not in a good way).
The 2 major problems with the nasal swab tests.
His concerns about the COVID shots and what’s causing those concerns.
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