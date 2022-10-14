《往事不再如烟》(重制版）MV iTunes下载链接：https://music.apple.com/us/album/%E5%BE... 演唱：QMay Superman Bunny 文空 甜甜 作曲：QMay 作词：Ryan 制作人：QMay 编曲：A.W 吉他：Ryan 混音：R.G 封面设计：文房四宝 歌词英文翻译：山上的城 MV剪辑：Ryan
问一声早熟的麦子哟
为何会变得沉甸甸
是不是六月的惊雷
把你唤醒又闭上眼
问一声哭泣的孩子哟
为何又变得沉默寡言
是不是青春的广场上
子弹横飞过血红的天
远去的孩子啊
你在天上能否看见
这片大地上的苦难
重复了一遍又一遍
长大的孩子啊
已经让全世界看见
共同许下一个心愿
荡尽红霾 让春归人间
问一声亲爱的战友
为何要记得这一天
因为是我们新的开始
因为往事不再如烟
