《往事不再如烟》(重制版）MV
11 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
《往事不再如烟》(重制版）MV iTunes下载链接：https://music.apple.com/us/album/%E5%BE... 演唱：QMay Superman Bunny 文空 甜甜 作曲：QMay 作词：Ryan 制作人：QMay 编曲：A.W 吉他：Ryan 混音：R.G 封面设计：文房四宝 歌词英文翻译：山上的城 MV剪辑：Ryan

问一声早熟的麦子哟 为何会变得沉甸甸 是不是六月的惊雷 把你唤醒又闭上眼 问一声哭泣的孩子哟 为何又变得沉默寡言 是不是青春的广场上 子弹横飞过血红的天 远去的孩子啊 你在天上能否看见 这片大地上的苦难 重复了一遍又一遍 长大的孩子啊 已经让全世界看见 共同许下一个心愿 荡尽红霾 让春归人间 问一声亲爱的战友 为何要记得这一天 因为是我们新的开始 因为往事不再如烟

