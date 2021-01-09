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Wuhan Wet Market or Chicom Bio-Weapon: The Origin of the Pandemic
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92 views • January 09, 2021
Way back in March 2020 when Zerohedge and other outlets pointed to evidence that the origin of COVID-19 was nefarious and from a government run lab in Wuhan, they were immediately shutdown by the masters of the universe for "misinformation". Now a new federal official says that the evidence is clearly there, and that the wet market theory holds no weight. Is the official narrative accurate? What do you say?
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/top-fed-official-growing-body-evidence-shows-covid-19-leaked-chinese-lab
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/top-fed-official-growing-body-evidence-shows-covid-19-leaked-chinese-lab
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