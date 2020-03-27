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Islamic State, ISIS, and Bible Prophecy
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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23 views • March 27, 2020
What role does the Islamic State (ISIL) play in Bible prophecy? There is a popular “prophecy” amongst Christians today which says that the Anti-Christ will rise out one of the many groups of Islamic extremists which are popping up and wreaking havoc all over the world; but is that idea consistent with Bible prophecy?

Islam is undoubtedly a violent religion, but then it can be argued that Judaism has just as violent a history as the Muslims have, and large groups from just about every major religion have done (and are doing) some pretty terrible things to their opposition. Our answer is not to join in the violence, as Jesus calls on us to love our enemies. This is an important lesson to learn if we hope to survive in the end times. Watch this video to explore these thoughts more.

Click here http://goo.gl/QwY6y3 to read and article which goes into more detail on this topic.

Also, check out another article called "The Politics of Suicide" (http://goo.gl/Qq3M4W)

Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1

Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.

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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com

Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

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Music Info:
Artist: Unknown
Song: Ambush
Licence: Creative Commons
Keywords
isisendtimesurvivorsvoicesinthewildernesschristianpersecution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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