【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Prince Li: The DOJ has been weaponized against Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China by the Chinese Communist Party. All of us here today are investors of GTV Media Group, are donors of the Rule of Law Foundation, and we're happy with our investment. Our money has been with the SEC since it seized the money three years ago and still has not been returned to our investors.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 小王子：中共武器化美国司法部，迫害郭先生和新中国联邦。今天到场的每一位都是GTV的投资人，都是法治基金的捐款者，我们对我们的投资感到满意。美国证券交易委员会扣了我们的钱，扣了三年多，到现在还没有退到我们投资者手里。





