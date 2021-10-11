© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propaganda tactic - heads I win, tails you lose.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 11, 2021
Here is a propaganda tactic that is frequently used especially during the 24 seven media push to promote the vaccine being safe and effective. People do not recognize that they are being psychologically tricked into believing that the vaccinations either stop hospitalizations or even if they are hospitalized, that it was the vaccine that saved them. The technical propaganda term is called speculative fallacy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.