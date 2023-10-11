Create New Account
Many Might Not Know,Israel Systematically Targets And Harasses Palestinian Christians Too
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3284 Subscribers
52 views
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from

https://twitter.com/palinfoen/status/1664212090553532417 


Israel systematically targets Palestinian Christians

Israel unleashes its rabid settlers to damage Christian properties.

Israel has carried out attacks against 100+ churches.

The number of Christians in Jerusalem/Bethlehem has dwindled due to Israel.


Keywords
christiansisraelpalestineharassmentsspitting

