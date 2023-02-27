Create New Account
(NEWS BREAK)__A Human Tripwire To Chinese Invasion WWIII Has Already Begun
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday
The challenge of a rising China has provoked the USA to think long an hard about how to delay or derail them. Unfortunately the military planners and politicians of Washington DC have decided to follow an old recipe and that is of a proxy war in Taiwan.


