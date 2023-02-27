(NEWS BREAK)__A Human Tripwire To Chinese Invasion WWIII Has Already Begun

The challenge of a rising China has provoked the USA to think long an hard about how to delay or derail them. Unfortunately the military planners and politicians of Washington DC have decided to follow an old recipe and that is of a proxy war in Taiwan.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
poplarreport.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.