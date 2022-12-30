Russian Pacific Fleet's Marines - Congratulate young residents of Volnovakha on upcoming New Year.

Pacific Fleet's marines congratulate young residents of Volnovakha on upcoming New Year
🎄 Over 40 children have come to meet the fairy-tale characters. The marines prepared gifts, and carried out true festivities with Christmas tree and circle dances.
📨 Children had written letters to tell about their most cherished desires. Many residents of Donbass wish the peace and tranquility to come to their Motherland.
