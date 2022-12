Russian Pacific Fleet's Marines - Congratulate young residents of Volnovakha on upcoming New Year.

Pacific Fleet's marines congratulate young residents of Volnovakha on upcoming New Year





πŸŽ„ Over 40 children have come to meet the fairy-tale characters. The marines prepared gifts, and carried out true festivities with Christmas tree and circle dances.





πŸ“¨ Children had written letters to tell about their most cherished desires. Many residents of Donbass wish the peace and tranquility to come to their Motherland.