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The People Win As Serbians Force Government to Scrap Curfew - #NewWorldNextWeek
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18 views • July 17, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Africa To Be Testing Ground for “Trust Stamp” Vaccine Record, Payment System
https://www.mintpressnews.com/africa-trust-stamp-covid-19-vaccine-record-payment-system/269346/

Gavi and Mastercard Join Forces to Reach More Children With Lifesaving Vaccines
https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/gavi-and-mastercard-join-forces-reach-more-children-lifesaving-vaccines

Story #2: Serbia Scraps Curfew Plan For Belgrade After Protests
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53353854

Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1563-keith-knight-and-james-corbett-dissect-voluntary-servitude/

Story #3: DAN DICKS CENSORED - The Press For Truth YouTube Channel Has Been PERMANENTLY DELETED!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oQiBNoHkFCHQ/

Dan Dicks’ Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/

A 'Fairness Doctrine' for the Internet Could Backfire on Conservatives
https://fee.org/articles/a-fairness-d...

BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
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vaccineblmbbcafricaeugenicsgaviriotscorbett reportdigital idnewworldnextweekevent 201covid-19serbiansdan dickstrust stamp
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