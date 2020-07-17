The People Win As Serbians Force Government to Scrap Curfew - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Africa To Be Testing Ground for “Trust Stamp” Vaccine Record, Payment System
https://www.mintpressnews.com/africa-trust-stamp-covid-19-vaccine-record-payment-system/269346/
Gavi and Mastercard Join Forces to Reach More Children With Lifesaving Vaccines
https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/gavi-and-mastercard-join-forces-reach-more-children-lifesaving-vaccines
Story #2: Serbia Scraps Curfew Plan For Belgrade After Protests
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53353854
Keith Knight and James Corbett Dissect Voluntary Servitude
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1563-keith-knight-and-james-corbett-dissect-voluntary-servitude/
Story #3: DAN DICKS CENSORED - The Press For Truth YouTube Channel Has Been PERMANENTLY DELETED!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oQiBNoHkFCHQ/
Dan Dicks’ Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
A 'Fairness Doctrine' for the Internet Could Backfire on Conservatives
https://fee.org/articles/a-fairness-d...
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