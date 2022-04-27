BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 27th April 2020
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • April 27, 2022
🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by the Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue a special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missile strikes destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops on the territory of the Zaporozhye aluminum plant.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 59 military facilities of Ukraine overnight.

▫️Among them: 50 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment, 4 weapons and ammunition depots near Chervonoe, Dolgenkoe, Pashkoe and Veseloe, and 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Slavyansk.

▫️As a result of the strikes, over 120 nationalists and 35 armored vehicles and vehicles were destroyed.

💥Missile troops and artillery performed 573 firing tasks during the night.

▫️Destroyed: 432 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 67 artillery positions, 2 batteries of multiple rocket launchers, as well as 7 ammunition depots.

💥Russian air defence means shot down 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Alexandrovka, Balakleya, Bryanka, Zaporozhskoe, Izium, Kapitolovka, Peremoga, Petrovka, Popasnoe, Proletarskoe, Trudolyubovka, including 2 Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs near Kalesnikovka and Krasny Liman.

▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian tactical missile Tochka-U was shot down over Ilyichevka.

📊In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 141 aircraft, 110 helicopters, 607 unmanned aerial vehicles, 273 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,596 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 296 multiple rocket launchers, 1,134 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 2,413 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

Source @MoD Russia
Keywords
briefingmod russiarussian defence ministry27th april 2020
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy