Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Ayahuasca (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.08.14)

The show's topic is Ayahuasca.

The Elixir of the Gods, Ayahuasca from the jungles of Peru, is credited with curing addictions, cancer, arthritis, diabetes - and is illegal in the US except for religious reasons.

Dr Daniels Shares by popular demand, her experience with Ayahuasca in Panama - administered by an authentic Shaman - and her understanding of this Mystical herbal experience. She takes you on the journey from when she first heard of Ayahuasca, preparation for the experience, the shaman, taking the brew - which she did 6 times. Find out what Dr Daniels discovered.

Tune in to learn of the Ayahuasca experience and how you can reproduce equivalent healing results. Tune in as Dr Daniels demystifies the Ayahuasca experience.

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