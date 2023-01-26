United States Depletes Wartime Inventories for Zalensky's Ukraine Shakedown | Chaos Agents are in America First and Freedom Movements

There have been reports and internal media releases regarding Dr. Simone Gold and a power struggle with America's Frontline Doctors. Lawsuits have been filed as well as a countersuit from Dr. Gold.

These problems have become common and it's difficult to discern the truth when all are involved in the medical freedom movement after Covid-19 mandates shook the worldwide population and revealed the elitist tyranny's hand.

This is why it is extremely important to navigate the information and find the truth carefully. There is actively an attack from the establishment and the global powers to sow confusion and misdirect the people who have risen against them.

As many are beginning to awaken to what has been occurring in the world around them, after the results have arrived at their personal spaces, information is being sought by them on how to fight it. The strongest tactic used by Communists is to sow distrust among allies. Therefore, they will be able to control them through their willing participation.

That's why people must be careful. Ignore the noise. Gather the facts first. Find valuable and trustworthy sources. Vet them always and support them as they continue to abide by the truth and keep your trust.

Aside from the chaos agents, the United States faces a current path of military resource destruction by aiding Zalensky and the Ukraine conflict with its dollars, technology, and weaponry. The politicians and the Military Industrial Complex have begun to move forward with its profit machine but not without the suffering of the nation's ability to be at ready for future wars - or even a current one.

Zalensky takes to a Chambers of Commerce meeting in Boca Raton to thank the Military Industrial Complex and the politicians who send our resources to him. Yet, he also gives away the real intention of gathering all economic sectors to them through U.S. corporations.

The Great Reset is close to occur. Ukraine is the current center and direction for it. Will the United States continue to be complicit in its demise to the foreign entities which have sucked it dry through the domestic policy makers?

The answer lies in the people and their ability to stand strong in moving forward for electing proper representatives in their local municipalities. Will this occur as many are giving in to disenfranchisement and confusion?

