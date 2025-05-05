Shootout in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic in Dagestan in Russia - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public shootout leaves 3 cops dead in Dagestan capital — reports
Several civilians hospitalized
Two of the three suspects were killed in the gunfight; one fled in a stolen police car.
Shootout in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic in Dagestan in Russia — three police officers were killed in an attack on a traffic police unit in Makhachkala, the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
Law enforcement and emergency services are conducting operational and search activities in the area of the shootout in Makhachkala, according to local authorities.
A driver reportedly opened fire on police officers who were trying to stop a car, according to the head of Dagestan.
Update:
❗️Two attackers of traffic police officers in Makhachkala have been eliminated, the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
❗️Two police officers killed in attack in Makhachkala, two more hospitalized with one in a serious condition — Dagestan Health Ministry
Seven people were injured in the shootout in Makhachkala.
One of the police officers, Murad Magomedov fought back as the terrorist tried to finish him off with a knife. Despite injuries, he disarmed and killed the attacker.
Doctors are now battling to save his life.
