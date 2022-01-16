There’s a Globally Coordinated Attack on People’s Minds

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01/10/2022 mRNA founder Dr. Malone said in his interview on Warroom that we have a coordinated global attack not only on people’s health but on people’s minds. Not only the Chinese government is actively practicing mass formation but also the UK Government and probably the US government.