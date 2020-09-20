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Joe Biden speaks with voters at CNN town hall, fails to social distance
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38 views • September 20, 2020
Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden attempted to reach out to voters this week as he continues a smear campaign against President Trump. One America's Daniel Kitchen shares more on his latest town hall.
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