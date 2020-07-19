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France: Nantes Cathedral Set Ablaze; Poland: Populist Duda Wins! PLUS Top EU/UK News 7/19/2020
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18 views • July 19, 2020
Also, Maajid Nawaz's hunger strike for Uyghurs, men being transported blindfolded; “Europe Uncensored” organized by The Foundation for a Civic Hungary, brought together the leaders of Slovenia (Janez Janša), Serbia (Aleksandar Vučić), Hungary (Viktor Orbán) with an MEP French moderator (François-Xavier Bellamy) to make a historic warning shot in a roughly hour long video premiere"

https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy?fbclid=IwAR3TKGktpoAzlYH__ZY8V9PxmYV2E7GIzXIf_e__LFGWkwuU1CboBebQNKs

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ


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