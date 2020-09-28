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Cultural snapshot - SGT Report with Dr. David Janda
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147 views • September 28, 2020
Where we are today. A view from Washington DC Swamp insiders.
Unfortunately, the SGT Report continues to publish at the decadent, censoring, tracking, deep-state Youtube. I would simply link to their sites, their content if they published on honorable platforms. Please, decent people, walk away from the ugly ones.
Meanwhile, here is a report worth watching. I republish because it is.
Unfortunately, the SGT Report continues to publish at the decadent, censoring, tracking, deep-state Youtube. I would simply link to their sites, their content if they published on honorable platforms. Please, decent people, walk away from the ugly ones.
Meanwhile, here is a report worth watching. I republish because it is.
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