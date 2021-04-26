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Revelation 21: 2 I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband.
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80 views • April 26, 2021
This strange encounter was caught on camera by a random passerby that just so happened to be in the right spot at the right time in Florida, US when this massive UFO decided to hover over the beach’s sky.
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