Democrat Convention - Commie Kamala

PAY ATTENTION: Democrats Just Revealed How They Will Steal the 2024 Election — In Three Easy Steps





In 2020 President Trump won more votes than any sitting president in US history.





Trump increased his vote totals by 12 million votes in 2020 over his first presidential victory in 2016.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/pay-attention-democrats-just-broadcasted-how-they-will/









THE BIG LIE: 818,000 Jobs That Joe and Kamala Claimed to Have Created Aren’t Actually There!





The 818,000 jobs that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden claimed to have “created” over the last year aren’t actually there.





Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were cooking the books the whole time and lying to the American people.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/breaking-818000-jobs-that-joe-kamala-claimed-have/









Multi-Millionaire Michelle Obama in DNC Speech Says Her Parents Were ‘Suspicious of Folks Who Took More Than They Needed’





Former First lady Michelle Obama was a big hit with Democrats at their convention on Tuesday night, drawing huge applause from the liberal crowd during her speech.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/multi-millionaire-michelle-obama-dnc-speech-says-her/









Revisiting the work of Donald Harris, father of Kamala





The combative Marxist economist focused on questions related to growth





https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2024/07/25/revisiting-the-work-of-donald-harris-father-of-kamala









Trump tears into ‘Comrade Kamala’s’ socialist price-control plan: ‘Full Communist’





https://nypost.com/2024/08/17/us-news/trump-kamala-harris-price-control-plan-is-full-communist/









Walzing with Xi: Taking Kamala Harris VP pick’s China ties seriously





Does Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s long-standing love affair with China let him critique its government’s mistreatment of its people — yet facilitate its mistreatment of ours?





Since Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, picked Walz as her running mate, his relationship with the self-dubbed “Middle Kingdom” has come under fevered, febrile, even fervid scrutiny.





https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/magazine-washington-briefing/3121321/taking-harris-vp-pick-china-ties-seriously/









Former China Travel Mate of Walz's Says He's 'Maoist to the Core'





A man who says he joined Tim Walz on a trip to communist China is speaking out about his experience of traveling to the country with the future vice-presidential candidate.





“It was almost a daily revelation of how much he adores the communist regime,” the former student told Alpha News.





For over a decade, Tim Walz traveled to and from China. First arriving in the country in 1989, Walz taught at a high school in partnership with a nonprofit program affiliated with Harvard University. During this first trip, Walz was visiting Hong Kong when the Tiananmen Square protests began in April. Those protests ended in June when the communist government massacred protestors on June 3-4, 1989.





https://hotair.com/headlines/2024/08/18/former-china-travel-mate-of-walzs-says-hes-maoist-to-the-core-n3793310