OPRAH WINFREY LOSES IT AFTER PAM BONDI RELEASES EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST❗

Excerpt from Jeffrey Epstein List Release: Details Revealed:





Bondi has faced pressure from Republican lawmakers to release information about Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender who socialized with some of the world's most powerful people.





While hundreds of pages of court documents that named people with ties to Epstein—including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew—have been unsealed, many of them were not accused of wrongdoing and were already public. They included victims of sex abuse, his employees and others with only a passing connection to the scandal.





Those names were not the rumored list of Epstein's purported clients that some believe would implicate high-profile figures in sex crimes. On the campaign trial, Trump suggested that he would be open to releasing the Epstein "client list."





https://www.newsweek.com/jeffrey-epstein-list-release-2036948





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ichHZiWisFi9/