G. Edward Griffin speaks #Truth that EVERYONE needs to hear! The Greater Good is Individual Rights

G. Edward Griffin speaks #Truth that EVERYONE needs to hear!



I believe this clip is from Cult of the Medics 5

It's likely to be the most important thing you hear today, even this week or this month! "The Greater Good" is a euphemism used by #Tyrants to ENSLAVE YOU!

As is "The Public" or "The Group."

These things DO NOT EXIST, except for in your mind!

"The Greater Good" IS INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS!

Period and full stop!

Tyrants violate Individual Rights in the name of "The Greater Good" or

"The Public Good" neither of which even exist!

And THAT is why you MUST BE AN INDIVIDUAL!

Screw "The Group" it's a fiction used to violate INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS!

It's time to remove yourself from the mentality of a #Slave!

